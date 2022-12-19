FIFA 23 Tops the UK Charts, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Debuts - Sales

/ 444 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

FIFA 23 has retaken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK Chart-Track for the week ending December 17, 2022. Sales for the game were up 67 percent week-on-week.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion was the only new release on the charts this week. It debuted in eighth place. 70 percent of the retail sales were on the PS5, 12 percent on the PS4, 12 percent on the Switch, and six percent on the Xbox. It should be noted Xbox has the highest digital ratio out of all the major consoles.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is up one spot to second place was sales climbed 13 percent.

FIFA 23 dropped to second as sales were down 18 percent and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II dropped one spot to third place with sales down 14 percent.

God of War: Ragnarök dropped two spots to third place as sales dipped 23 percent compared to the previous week.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II God of War Ragnarök Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Pokémon Violet

Nintendo Switch Sports Pokémon Scarlet Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Minecraft (NS) Just Dance 2023 Edition

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles