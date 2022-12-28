PS5 vs Wii Sales Comparison - November 2022 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the PlayStation 5 and Wii.

The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020, while the Nintendo Wii launched in November 2006. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.

PS5 Vs. Wii Worldwide:

Gap change in latest month: 1,144,954 - Wii

Gap change over last 12 months: 10,158,555 - Wii

Total Lead: 10,365,617 - Wii

PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 27,556,306

Wii Total Sales: 37,921,923

November 2022 is the 25th month the PlayStation 5 has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Nintendo Wii when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 5 by 1.14 million units.

In the last 12 months, the Nintendo Wii has outsold the PlayStation 5 by 10.16 million units. The Nintendo Wii is ahead of the PlayStation 5 by 10.37 million units.

The PlayStation 5 has sold 27/56 million units in 25 months, while the Nintendo Wii sold 37.92 million units. Month 25 for the PlayStation 5 is November 2022 and for the Nintendo Wii it is November 2008.

The Nintendo Wii crossed 40 million in month 26, 50 million in month 32, and 60 million in month 38. The Nintendo Wii sold 101.63 million units lifetime.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

