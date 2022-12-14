Naraka: Bladepoint Headed to Xbox One on December 22, NieR Collaboration Announced - News

24 Entertainment announced the action battle royale, Naraka: Bladepoint, will launch for the Xbox One on December 22, as well as revealing a collaboration to add new content inspired the characters and weapons from the NieR series.

Naraka: Bladepoint is available for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

New Weapon: Pole Staff

Following the recent addition of NARAKA’s Shaolin-inspired Staff, another new weapon type is on the way. Looking to expand the game’s melee arsenal even further, 24 Entertainment plan to introduce the Pole Staff in February 2023. Heavy, yet powerful, and styled after the Chinese God of War, Guan Yu, its legendary Souljade can summon his mythic steed, Red Hare, ready for battle.

New Hero: Feria Shen

Just as ferocious, we have our next confirmed playable hero for Naraka: Bladepoint—Feria Shen. Adept in combat as a weapons master, she’s also a famed mech rider. In the heat of battle she can trigger her Ultimate to summon Trouble, a mech companion armed with a pair of devastating Swarm launchers, raining down fire on her enemies. Feria Shen will be available in-game later this month on December 22nd.

New Platform: Xbox One

24 Entertainment are working hard to bring their unique online action game to as many players as possible. During NARAKA FEST 2022, the studio has officially announced an Xbox One version of the game, launching on December 22. It will appear on Xbox Game Pass alongside the Xbox Series X|S edition which launched earlier this year.

New Content: SHOWDOWN Chapter III

New players can join Naraka: Bladepoint veterans in the game’s ever-expanding cooperative player-versus-environment mode. SHOWDOWN Chapter III will be arriving in January 2023, so squad up and get ready to brave the mountainous Yushan Ruins, where you’ll fight none other than Viper Ning’s own mother.

New Crossover: NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… and NieR: Automata

Naraka: Bladepoint will soon cross swords with the legendary action game series, NieR. 24 Entertainment is proud to announce an upcoming collaboration with Square Enix as Yoko Taro‘s twisted universe bleeds into the popular multiplayer title. During this crossover event, expect exclusive new content inspired by characters and weapons from the world of NieR. We plan to share more details of this collaboration with fans in future.

New Tianhai Legendary Skin

All-new “Legendary Skin” will be available to players in the store from December 22.

