Report: Microsoft is 'Ready to Fight' for Its Activision Blizzard Acquisition if the FTC Files a Lawsuit

posted 6 hours ago

Microsoft is "ready to fight" to get its Activision Blizzard acquisition approved if the Federal Trade Commission in the US files a lawsuit to try to black the deal. This is according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke with Bloomberg.

The person says Microsoft have yet to speak with the FTC about concessions or remedies that are about getting the deal approved. The source claims FTC staff is finishing up its investigation and will be making its recommendation on the deal soon. After this the FTC commissioners will vote on whether or not to file a case.

If the FTC tries to block the deal, Microsoft will contest it is n court, according to the source. Bloomberg Intelligence antitrust analyst Jennifer Rie added a lawsuit to block the deal wouldn't be a surprise, however, a court fight would be hard for enforcers to win. A legal battle could go beyond the deal's end date. Microsoft has previously stated the deal is expected to close by June 30, 2023.

Microsoft could abandon the deal if it faces a lawsuit by the FTC as it did this in 1995 when the US government sued to block its deal to acquire accounting software maker Intuit Inc. Microsoft at the time said it didn't want to contend with a long legal battle.

It is believed Microsoft's best chances to get the deal approved by the FTC is to offer concessions saying it won't withhold Activision Blizzard's popular titles, like Call of Duty, from rival platforms like Sony's PlayStation.

Another recent report from Reuters who spoke with people familiar with the matter claims Microsoft is looking likely to offer concessions to the European Commission, the European Union antitrust regulators, some time in the coming weeks over its acquisition of Activision Blizzard as a way to avoid formal objection.

One person with direct knowledge says the main concession is that Microsoft will have a 10 year licensing deal with PlayStation maker Sony.

Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard has been approved in Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia unconditionally.

