Report: Microsoft is 'Ready to Fight' for Its Activision Blizzard Acquisition if the FTC Files a Lawsuit - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,364 Views
Microsoft is "ready to fight" to get its Activision Blizzard acquisition approved if the Federal Trade Commission in the US files a lawsuit to try to black the deal. This is according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke with Bloomberg.
The person says Microsoft have yet to speak with the FTC about concessions or remedies that are about getting the deal approved. The source claims FTC staff is finishing up its investigation and will be making its recommendation on the deal soon. After this the FTC commissioners will vote on whether or not to file a case.
If the FTC tries to block the deal, Microsoft will contest it is n court, according to the source. Bloomberg Intelligence antitrust analyst Jennifer Rie added a lawsuit to block the deal wouldn't be a surprise, however, a court fight would be hard for enforcers to win. A legal battle could go beyond the deal's end date. Microsoft has previously stated the deal is expected to close by June 30, 2023.
Microsoft could abandon the deal if it faces a lawsuit by the FTC as it did this in 1995 when the US government sued to block its deal to acquire accounting software maker Intuit Inc. Microsoft at the time said it didn't want to contend with a long legal battle.
It is believed Microsoft's best chances to get the deal approved by the FTC is to offer concessions saying it won't withhold Activision Blizzard's popular titles, like Call of Duty, from rival platforms like Sony's PlayStation.
Another recent report from Reuters who spoke with people familiar with the matter claims Microsoft is looking likely to offer concessions to the European Commission, the European Union antitrust regulators, some time in the coming weeks over its acquisition of Activision Blizzard as a way to avoid formal objection.
One person with direct knowledge says the main concession is that Microsoft will have a 10 year licensing deal with PlayStation maker Sony.
Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard has been approved in Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia unconditionally.
Good. Show the regulators the receipts. Show them how many AAA 3rd party games Sony has either hatted timed exclusivity or timed exclusive content for. Show them how Sony had Destiny 2 removed from Gamepass after they acquired Bungie, yet now believe they deserve CoD day one on PS+ same as Gamepass. Show them everything you have.
That does goes both ways, do you honestly think the Tales team one day decided it was in it's best interest makingTales of Vesperia exclusive on the 360?
Only sony moneyhats dont you know?
The last big timed hat by Xbox was Rise of the Tomb Raider 7 years ago, these days they mainly hat indie tier stuff, with a handful of AA's like The Medium, Warhammer 40K: Darktide, and the upcoming Ark 2. In that 7 year timeframe Sony has hatted numerous AAA timed exclusives (FF7R part 1 and 2, FF16, Forspoken, Deathloop, Ghostwire Tokyo, KOTOR Remake, Silent Hill 2 remake, Genshin Impact, and more) with more very likely to come over the next several years (a Bioshock 4 hat has been rumored for awhile). They have also hatted numerous AA games in that timeframe (Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, Stellar Blade, Babylon's Fall, Sifu, Lost Soul Aside, and many more). They are also well known for hatting exclusive content in 3rd party games that they get the marketing rights for, games such as Call of Duty since the marketing rights switched hands from Xbox to PS in 2016, Hogwarts Legacy, Marvel's The Avengers, Lego Marvel's Avengers, Destiny 2, Control, Assassin's Creed Syndicate, and Batman Arkham Knight, just to name a few of many.
Please don't even try to pretend that what Xbox hats is even remotely comparable to what Sony hats. The regulators need to be made aware of just how much competition squashing Sony does, because they clearly don't seem to realize.
You do realise that the Bethesda and ABK purchases far overshadow entire list of games that Sony has moneyhatted.
OT, i thought MS were already fighting for the deal. It has certainly dragged on long enough and shown both Sony and MS is a pretty negative light.
Microsoft didn't say they've never made a game exclusive. They merely pointed out Sony's hypocrisy for doing it while also seemingly saying no one should be allowed to do it to them.
Oh, both have done it. The difference is that Microsoft didn't complain about it, or describe it as an existential threat to their console business. What I have little respect for is Sony complaining about it potentially being done to them, despite them doing it to others.
In other news if you drop something in the water it gets wet. Kind of fucking obvious that MS will go to court to try and let a deal of this size go trough.