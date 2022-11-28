Pokemon Violet Tops the Italian Charts, Pokemon Scarlet Debuted in 2nd - Sales

/ 518 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Pokémon Violet (NS) has debuted in first place on the Italian charts for Week 46, 2022, which ended November 20, 2022. Pokémon Scarlet (NS) debuted in second place, while the double pack debuted in fifth place.

God of War: Ragnarök (PS4) dropped one spot in its second week from second to third place, while the PlayStation 5 version fell from first to sixth place.

Sonic Frontiers (NS) fell out of the top 10 in its second week.

Two versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II remained in the top 10 this week. The PlayStation 4 version came in seventh place, while PlayStation 5 version took ninth place.

There are four Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, four PlayStation 4 titles, two Nintendo Switch titles, and two PlayStation 5 games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 46, 2022:

Pokémon Violet (NS)* - NEW Pokémon Scarlet (NS)* - NEW FIFA 23 (PS4) God of War: Ragnarök (PS4) Pokémon Scarlet + Violet (NS)* - NEW God of War: Ragnarök (PS5) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (PS4) The Last of Us Part II (PS4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (PS5) Nintendo Switch Sports (NS)*

*Retail sales only

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles