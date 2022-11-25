Pokemon Scarlet Tops the New Zealand Charts, Violet Takes 2nd - Sales

Pokémon Scarlet has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending November 6, 2022. Pokémon Violet debuted in second place, while the double pack debuted in sixth place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is in third place, while God of War: Ragnarök is in fourth place. FIFA 23 takes fifth place and NBA 2K23 is in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Pokémon Scarlet - NEW Pokémon Violet - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II God of War: Ragnarök FIFA 23 Pokémon Scarlet + Violet - NEW NBA 2K23 The Last of Us Part II Grand Theft Auto V God of War (2018)

