Analyst Estimates Concord Has Only Sold 25,000 Units - Sales

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Firewalk Studios released Concord just over a week ago and the game has had a slow start.

The game on Steam has on launch day reached a peak of 697 concurrent players and has since dropped to around 100, according to SteamDB. The game reached 42nd on the best-sellers list on the PlayStation 5, according to TweakTown.

Analyst Simon Carless estimates Concord has sold just 25,000 units (via IGN). This breaks down to 15,000 units sold on the PS5 and 10,000 units sold PC via Steam.

Circana analyst Mat Piscatella stated Circana's Player Engagement Tracker on Monday August 26 showed "Concord ranked 147th in US PS5 daily active players across all titles, with fewer than 0.2% of Monday's active PS5 players playing the game."

Concord released for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 23 for $40.

