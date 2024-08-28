FFXIV Director: We Want More Square Enix Games on Xbox - News

/ 743 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Final Fantasy XIV Director and Final Fantasy XVI Producer Naoki Yoshida in an interview with Eurogamer stated "we do want to release more Square Enix games on Xbox."

"Players have been waiting a long time for the Xbox release [of Final Fantasy XIV], but I'm happy to say that we've seen a really strong response on Xbox, we've seen communities starting to establish and now they're growing," said Yoshida. "We've had a pretty good response on Xbox.

"With Final Fantasy XIV as an opportunity, we can take this opportunity to strengthen the community on Xbox towards the Final Fantasy franchise. I think this is where we would take more communication and work on establishing the community moving forward. And this is important, not for Final Fantasy XIV, but, I would say, for Square Enix.

"With Final Fantasy XIV's release on Xbox, Phil Spencer spent a lot of his time and a lot of effort and put in a lot of hard work into making it a reality. So we would like to make the best of that and further deepen the relationship with Xbox gamers moving forward.

"I want you to just take this as a general argument, but when it comes to the Xbox platform and the fact that it was difficult for Japanese titles to be released on the platform, that's tied into the fact that in the Japanese market there is an extremely low number of users on Xbox. And naturally, because we are Japanese developers, we have a desire for many people in our country to play our games.

"I think that applies to developers in any country, whichever country they come from, they want many people from their own country to play their games. Because of that, it's really a tough point in terms of a business standpoint. I think that's generally one perspective of how you can look at things in terms of the situation.

"However, at Square Enix, we have been changing our policy. So now we are moving towards the policy of releasing our games on a multiplatform basis, and we really want as many players as possible to play our titles. So, with Final Fantasy XIV as the starting point, we do want to release more Square Enix games on Xbox, and there will be more of our titles released on Xbox. So I hope players will look forward to future things to come on the platform."

Xbox has struggled to sell in Japan since the early days of the platform. The original Xbox sold just under 500,000 units in the country, while the Xbox 360, the best-selling Xbox in Japan, sold 1.66 million units. The Xbox One sold just 116,000 units, and the Xbox Series X|S has managed to sell 621,000 units to date.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles