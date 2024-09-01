Borderlands 3 Once Again Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 320 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Borderlands 3 has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 25, 2024.

There were two other Borderlands games in the top 10. New Tales From The Borderlands is up one spot to second place and the original Borderlands remained in fifth place.

Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to fourth place, while Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege and Mafia Trilogy re-entered the top 10 in fourth and sixth places, respectively. The Switch version of Minecraft came in seventh place and Madden NFL 25 fell from second to eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Borderlands 3 New Tales From The Borderlands Grand Theft Auto V Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Borderlands Mafia Trilogy Minecraft (NS) Madden NFL 25 Monster Hunter Rise Hogwarts Legacy

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles