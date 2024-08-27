Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust have announced Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in early 2025.

More details on the game will release on September 2.

View the announcement trailer below:

