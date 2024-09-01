Borderlands 3 Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Borderlands 3 has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 18, 2024.

There were two other Borderlands games in the top 10. New Tales From The Borderlands is down one spot to fourth place and the original Borderlands remained in fifth place.

Grand Theft Auto V remained in second place, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege came in third place, Sid Meier's Civilization VI came in fifth place, and Hogwarts Legacy came in sixth place.

Mafia Trilogy came in eighth place, EA Sports UFC 5 took ninth place, and Gran Turismo 7 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Borderlands 3 Grand Theft Auto V Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege New Tales From The Borderlands Sid Meier's Civilization VI Hogwarts Legacy Borderlands Mafia Trilogy EA Sports UFC 5 Gran Turismo 7

