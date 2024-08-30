NetEase Games to Reportedly Close Visions of Mana Developer Ouka Studios - News

/ 375 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

NetEase has laid off all but a handful of developers at Visions of Mana developer Ouka Studios, according to people familiar with the matter that spoke with Bloomberg. NetEase plans on shutting down the Tokyo-based studio that was opened in 2020.

Tencent And NetEase, China's two biggest gaming publishers, are also reconsidering or at least scaling back many of their investments in Japanese studios. this is according to the same sources, who remain anonymous as these plans have yet to be made public.

A NetEase spokesperson told Bloomberg it had "nothing to announce" when asked about the potential of Ouka Studios closing.

"In supporting studios outside China, we craft our strategy based on our goal of providing better gaming experiences to local and global players," said the NetEase spokesperson. The company is "thus always making necessary adjustments to reflect market conditions."

Tencent in an email told Bloomberg it remains committed to its partner studios and developing its business in Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles