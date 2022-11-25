Pokemon Violet Debuts in 1st on the Australian Charts, Scarlet Takes 2nd - Sales

by, posted 5 hours ago

Pokémon Violet has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending November 20, 2022. Pokémon Scarlet debuted in second place, while the double pack debuted in fourth place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II came in third place and God of War: Ragnarök took fifth place. FIFA 23 is in sixth place and NBA 2K23 is in seventh place. Sonic Frontiers came in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Pokémon Violet - NEW Pokémon Scarlet - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Pokémon Scarlet + Violet - NEW God of War: Ragnarök FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 Sonic Frontiers Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports

