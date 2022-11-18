Fallout: New Vegas Director is Interested in Working on the Series Again - News

Fallout: New Vegas director Josh Sawyer, who most recently was the director on Pentiment, in an interview with Kinda Funny Games is open to returning to the series.

"Bethesda made Fallout 3 and then we have the opportunity to use New Vegas," said Sawyer. "I brought back a lot of the ideas that we as a group of people had talked about at Black Isle Studios to make Fallout: New Vegas. And then a bunch of new ideas as well."

He added, "You know it was a crazy development, because it was only 18 months and we had never used that engine Before. I love Fallout, I love the setting, I could see myself working in it again. But you know, we'll see where the future takes me."

Sawyer was asked about his dream setting for a new Fallout game.

"I'm not really sure," he said. "I haven't thought about it in quite a while because again, it kind of came into my life and then floated away. In the past, I've said you know people have talked about New Orleans. I do think California or the Midwest would also be very interesting.

"I'm a big believer in finding things that, obviously I have to be passionate about it as a director, but also that the team is really excited about, and also that works within the larger idea of the property.

"Working on something like Pentiment, which is just its own thing in the middle of nowhere, I can kind of make decisions more or less however I want, but when it's part of a larger IP and franchise it has to kind of work within a larger vision of 'what is Fallout?' and I don't get to decide everything about that, it's not my thing.

"I think there's a lot of cool places in the US. A lot of people have also talked about what about Fallout in other parts of the world, I think those are interesting as well. I don't know, I think there’s lots of cool opportunities. It really depends on what the moment is and what the team looks like."

Fallout: New Vegas developer Obsidian Entertainment was acquired by Microsoft in 2018, while Bethesda was acquired in 2021.

