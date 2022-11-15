PlayStation Plus Subscriptions Reportedly 25% Off for Black Friday - News

/ 314 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment might be discounting the price for PlayStation Plus subscriptions by 25 percent for Black Friday. This is according to Dealabs, who has accurately leaked the PlayStation Plus lineups for over the past year.

The discounted price will reportedly be available from November 18 to 28. This would be the first time Sony has offered a discount since relaunching PlayStation Plus.

The discounted price includes 12 month PlayStation Plus subscriptions and will be available for the following prices:

PlayStation Plus Essential – $44.99 / €44.99 / £37.49

PlayStation Plus Extra – $74.99 / €74.99 / £62.99

PlayStation Plus Premium – $89.99 / €89.99 / £74.99

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles