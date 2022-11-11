God of War Ragnarok on Launch Day in the UK Outsold First Week of God of War (2018) - Sales

God of War Ragnarök has started off with a huge launch in the UK, according to sales data from GfK shared with GamesIndustry. It is on track to become the fourth entry in the series to debut in first place on the UK retail charts.

Launch day sales for God of War Ragnarök after just one day in the UK are already bigger than the entire launch week of God of War (2018).

"God of War Ragnarök will debut at No.1 and is the first cross-gen title in the series," said GfK boss Dorian Bloch. "Day 1 physical sales were already greater than any other full-week launch sales for other titles in this franchise."

55 percent of PlayStation 5 consoles sold this week have been part of the God of War hardware bundle.

There have been 12 other God of War games released in the UK, including six mainline entries, two portable entries, as well as collections and remakes.

The first entry in the series released in July 2005 for the PlayStation 3 and debuted in fifth place. This is just one of two times that a mainline entry did not debuted in first place. God of War Ascension was the one other mainline entry that did not debut in first.

God of War (2018) at the time set a franchise record in terms of week one sales and lifetime sales.

"It became the best-seller at that time in terms of week one sales and also lifetime sales for this franchise," said Bloch. "In 2018, God of War ranked at No.5 by units and revenue on Sony formats."

The PS4 games in 2018 that sold better than God of War (2018) includes FIFA 19, Red Dead Redemption 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and Marvel’s Spider-Man.

