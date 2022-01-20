Most Anticipated Game of 2022 - Article

2021 was certainly a fine year for games, but given a slight dearth of major titles due to a number of scheduled releases slipping back into 2022, it was a little disappointing for some. As a consequence, 2022 is already overloaded with a plethora of highly anticipated games, and many inevitably missed the shortlist.

The Switch already looks stacked with potentially big exclusive titles, including Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the return of the pink puffball in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and the long-awaited Bayonetta 3, while Final Fantasy Tactics fans will no doubt be keeping an eye on spiritual successor Triangle Strategy. Nintendo and partners aren't quite done with what is starting to look a little like 2017 round 2, with Splatoon 3, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's sequel, and Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope all slated for release.

Sony also has some real big hitters lined up for release so far on PS4 & PS5 in 2022. First up there's the return of Aloy and Kratos in high-profile sequels Horizon: Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarök, while the seventh game in the Gran Turismo series is also due to launch. Square Enix will also be providing PS5 exclusive Forspoken, and Annapurna is gifting us Stray, a third-person cat adventure game. Microsoft, while looking a little light on confirmed release dates, will be looking for its high-profile acquisitions to begin to bear fruit in the form of Starfield and Redfall, while no doubt continuing to leverage day 1 Game Pass deals.

Not to be forgotten, third parties are certainly in the yearly mix, notably with Elden Ring, the collaboration between George R. Martin and From Software, and a slew of licensed properties like Gotham Knights, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Hogwarts Legacy, and The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. Indie fans will also be hoping this is the year that Hollow Knight: Silksong finally releases.

It should be of little surprise that the sequel to one of the highest rated games of all time, and according to a fair few the greatest game of all time, should win Most Anticipated Game of 2022. While it will be difficult to one up the original, clearly many believe it will at least be a worthy successor, and personally BotW 2 is the game this humble writer is most looking forward to. But therein lies the beauty of the already ridiculous quantity - and hopefully quality - of the currently announced games; there appears to be something for everybody lined up. No matter what genre, or style, the gaming public might be looking forward to, 2022 has the potential to be one of the best years ever for top-tier releases in the history of video games. I for one can’t wait.

