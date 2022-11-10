Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in October - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 323 Views
Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for October 2022.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Gotham Knights came in second place on the US and Canada charts, while it was FIFA 23 on the European charts.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while for the European charts it was FIFA 23. FIFA 23 came in second place on the US and Canada charts, while it was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II on the European charts.
NFL ProERA ’22 topped the US PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, while it was Job Simulator on the European charts. Beat Saber came in second place on both charts.
Overwatch 2 topped the free-to-play charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Fortnite came in second place on the US and Canada charts, while it was The Sims 4 on the European charts.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|2
|Gotham Knights
|FIFA 23
|3
|FIFA 23
|Gotham Knights
|4
|NBA 2K23
|Grand Theft Auto V
|5
|Madden NFL 23
|Cyberpunk 2077
|6
|NHL 23
|NBA 2K23
|7
|Grand Theft Auto V
|A Plague Tale: Requiem
|8
|PGA TOUR 2K23
|Medieval Dynasty
|9
|Cyberpunk 2077
|Resident Evil 3
|10
|A Plague Tale: Requiem
|Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
|11
|The Last of Us Part I
|NHL 23
|12
|Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
|F1 22
|13
|Star Ocean The Divine Force
|Stray
|14
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|PGA TOUR 2K23
|15
|Resident Evil 3
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|16
|Resident Evil Village
|Resident Evil 2
|17
|Stray
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|18
|Medieval Dynasty
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|19
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Disney Dreamlight Valley
|20
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|It Takes Two
PS4 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|FIFA 23
|2
|FIFA 23
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|3
|Madden NFL 23
|Minecraft
|4
|NBA 2K23
|Grand Theft Auto V
|5
|Minecraft
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|6
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Need for Speed Heat
|7
|NHL 23
|NBA 2K23
|8
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|9
|DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS
|EA Sports UFC 4
|10
|PGA TOUR 2K23
|F1 22
|11
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|Tekken 7
|12
|Need for Speed Heat
|Need for Speed Payback
|13
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
|14
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III
|The Crew 2
|15
|EA Sports UFC 4
|Gang Beasts
|16
|Gang Beasts
|DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS
|17
|Dragon Ball FighterZ
|Marvel’s Spider-Man
|18
|Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|19
|Need for Speed Payback
|The Forest
|20
|Cyberpunk 2077
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
PS VR Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|NFL ProERA ’22
|Job Simulator
|2
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|3
|Job Simulator
|SUPERHOT VR
|4
|SUPERHOT VR
|Sniper Elite VR
|5
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|6
|The Exorcist: Legion VR
|The Exorcist: Legion VR
|7
|Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|8
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
|Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
|9
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|Batman: Arkham VR
|10
|The Walking Dead Onslaught
|The Walking Dead Onslaught
Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Overwatch 2
|Overwatch 2
|2
|Fortnite
|The Sims 4
|3
|The Sims 4
|Fortnite
|4
|Fall Guys
|Fall Guys
|5
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Rocket League
|6
|Apex Legends
|eFootball 2023
|7
|Century: Age of Ashes
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|8
|MultiVersus
|Rumbleverse
|9
|Rocket League
|Century: Age of Ashes
|10
|Rumbleverse
|Apex Legends
