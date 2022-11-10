Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in October - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for October 2022.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Gotham Knights came in second place on the US and Canada charts, while it was FIFA 23 on the European charts.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while for the European charts it was FIFA 23. FIFA 23 came in second place on the US and Canada charts, while it was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II on the European charts.

NFL ProERA ’22 topped the US PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, while it was Job Simulator on the European charts. Beat Saber came in second place on both charts.

Overwatch 2 topped the free-to-play charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Fortnite came in second place on the US and Canada charts, while it was The Sims 4 on the European charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2 Gotham Knights FIFA 23 3 FIFA 23 Gotham Knights 4 NBA 2K23 Grand Theft Auto V 5 Madden NFL 23 Cyberpunk 2077 6 NHL 23 NBA 2K23 7 Grand Theft Auto V A Plague Tale: Requiem 8 PGA TOUR 2K23 Medieval Dynasty 9 Cyberpunk 2077 Resident Evil 3 10 A Plague Tale: Requiem Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord 11 The Last of Us Part I NHL 23 12 Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord F1 22 13 Star Ocean The Divine Force Stray 14 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege PGA TOUR 2K23 15 Resident Evil 3 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 16 Resident Evil Village Resident Evil 2 17 Stray Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 18 Medieval Dynasty Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 19 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Disney Dreamlight Valley 20 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order It Takes Two

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23 2 FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 3 Madden NFL 23 Minecraft 4 NBA 2K23 Grand Theft Auto V 5 Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 6 Grand Theft Auto V Need for Speed Heat 7 NHL 23 NBA 2K23 8 Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 9 DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS EA Sports UFC 4 10 PGA TOUR 2K23 F1 22 11 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Tekken 7 12 Need for Speed Heat Need for Speed Payback 13 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered 14 Call of Duty: Black Ops III The Crew 2 15 EA Sports UFC 4 Gang Beasts 16 Gang Beasts DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS 17 Dragon Ball FighterZ Marvel’s Spider-Man 18 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 19 Need for Speed Payback The Forest 20 Cyberpunk 2077 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

PS VR Games

US/Canada EU 1 NFL ProERA ’22 Job Simulator 2 Beat Saber Beat Saber 3 Job Simulator SUPERHOT VR 4 SUPERHOT VR Sniper Elite VR 5 Creed: Rise to Glory Creed: Rise to Glory 6 The Exorcist: Legion VR The Exorcist: Legion VR 7 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 8 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality 9 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Batman: Arkham VR 10 The Walking Dead Onslaught The Walking Dead Onslaught

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU 1 Overwatch 2 Overwatch 2 2 Fortnite The Sims 4 3 The Sims 4 Fortnite 4 Fall Guys Fall Guys 5 Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League 6 Apex Legends eFootball 2023 7 Century: Age of Ashes Call of Duty: Warzone 8 MultiVersus Rumbleverse 9 Rocket League Century: Age of Ashes 10 Rumbleverse Apex Legends

