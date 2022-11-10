Harvestella Debuts in 2nd on the Japanese Charts, Splatoon 3 Remains in 1st - Sales

/ 99 Views

by, posted 14 minutes ago

Splatoon 3 (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 51,715 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending November 6, 2022. The game has now sold 3,287,416 units at retail in Japan.

Harvestella (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 26,644 units. Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom (NS) debuted in third place with sales of 11,278 units.

Bayonetta 3 (NS) after debuting in second place has dropped to fourth place with sales of 10,103 units. Persona 5 Royal (NS) has jumped up from ninth to fifth place wit sales of 7,791 units.

Six of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch, two are for the PlayStation 4, and two are for the PlayStation 5.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 90,478 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 13,274 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 3,113 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 257 units, and the 3DS sold 31 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 51,715 (3,287,416) [NSW] Harvestella (Square Enix, 11/04/22) – 26,644 (New) [NSW] Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom (Bandai Namco, 11/02/22) – 11,278 (New) [NSW] Bayonetta 3 (Nintendo, 10/28/22) – 10,103 (51,388) [NSW] Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS, 10/21/22) – 7,791 (65,829) [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 7,781 (218,732) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,602 (2,840,716) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,501 (4,891,234) [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Activision, 10/28/22) – 7,351 (31,722) [NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 6,854 (30,151)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 74,895 (2,923,063) Switch – 13,869 (18,824,546) PlayStation 5 – 12,014 (1,796,038) Xbox Series S – 2,663 (211,778) Switch Lite – 1,714 (4,905,047) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,260 (283,885) Xbox Series X – 450 (167,006) PlayStation 4 – 257 (7,820,200) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 31 (1,189,119)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles