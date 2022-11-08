Take-Two CEO Has No Concerns Over Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Acquisition - News

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick in an interview with CNBC and reported by SeekingAlpha stated he has no concerns over Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard. He says most of his competitors feel the same way.

"Well there's one big company that is, but apart from that no," Zelnick said. "Generally speaking I don't think people are particularly concerned because it remains a fragmented business."

Zelnick doesn't believe the competitive landscape in the video game industry will be affected in a meaningful way if the deal is approved and finalized.

"We don't really think the competitive landscape is meaningfully affected in the event that that merger goes through," Zelnick said.

He added, "If you asked me when it was first announced I would have said I thought it was about 90% chance it would be approved. It appears as though it's less than that."

Brazil's Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) in October voted to approve Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition with no restrictions. Brazil's CADE is the second regulatory body confirmed to have approved the acquisition following Saudi Arabia's competition authority in August.

Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard was announced in January of this year and still needs approval from several regulators around the world. This includes the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK, previously expressed concerns as the acquisition would give Microsoft control over some of the most popular games in the industry like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.

The CMA in its more in-depth Phase 2 investigation has set a deadline of March 1, 2023 to publish its final report and decision on Microsoft's proposed Activision Blizzard acquisition. n December of this year the CMA will hold main party hearings, verify information, and consider provisional findings. It is also the deadline for all parties' responses and submissions before the provisional findings.

