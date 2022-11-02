Cliff Bleszinski Believes Epic Didn't Know What to Do With Gears of War Before Selling to Microsoft - News

Epic Games sold the rights to the Gears of War franchise to Microsoft in 2014, two years after lead designer Cliff Bleszinski left the company.

Bleszinski in a new interview with IGN has shared his thoughts on the deal and he believes that Epic Games didn't know what to do with the franchise once he and others on the Gears of War team left.

"I honestly think once Lee Perry [Gameplay Designer, Gears of War 2], myself, and Rod Ferguson [Producer, Gears of War] left, I believe that Epic didn't really know what to do with the franchise," Bleszinski said.

"They hadn't shipped a game in a while. The [Unreal] engine was doing rather well, but they were growing and they probably needed the income even though they really didn't know what to do with the future of the franchise."

Bleszinski added that Phil Spencer was the only person to call him after the deal went down.

"As much as I loved Tim and Mark [Rein, VP of Epic Games] and we're still in touch, but when the IP was sold to Microsoft the only phone call I got was from Phil Spencer." he said. "Right? And that's Phil. Phil is, as they say, a gentleman and a scholar."

Microsoft after it acquired the rights to the Gears of War franchise handed over the development of it to first-party studios, The Coalition. The studio has since released Gears of War 4 and Gears 5.

