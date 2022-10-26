Nioh Series Ships 7 Million Units - Sales

/ 176 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja announced the Nioh series has shipped over seven million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales. This figure is up from six million units shipped in September 2021.

Nioh launched for the PlayStation 4 in February 2017 and PC via Steam in November 2017. Nioh 2 launched for the PlayStation 4 in March 2020 and PC via Steam in February 2021. A Nioh Collection including remastered versions of both games launched for the PlayStation 5 in February 2021.

Nioh 2 for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will be available for the PlayStation Plus monthly games for November 2022.

The #Nioh franchise has now surpassed 7 million units shipped worldwide!



We'd like to take a moment to thank everyone who has supported us over the years with the release of #Nioh in Feb. 2017 & #Nioh2 in Mar. 2020.



We hope you look forward to future Team NINJA Studio projects! pic.twitter.com/TPipp1Yllt — Team NINJA (@TeamNINJAStudio) October 26, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles