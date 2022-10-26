PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for November 2022 Announced - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog, following a leak, has revealed the PlayStation Plus monthly games for November 2022. The games will be available starting on Tuesday, November 1 until Monday, December 5.

The three PlayStation Plus monthly games are Nioh 2 for the PS5 and PS4, Heavenly Bodies for the PS5 and PS4, and LEGO Harry Potter Collection for the PS4.

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog lineup for October will be announced later this month.

Check out the latest information below:

Nioh 2 / Nioh 2 Remastered | PS4, PS5

Master the lethal arts of the samurai as a mysterious half-human, half-supernatural Yokai warrior, in this challenging single player action RPG sequel. Take down a host of deadly new Yokai, seasoned samurai warriors and gargantuan boss monsters in Team Ninja’s stylized vision of Japan’s early Sengoku period. Unsheathe your deadly weapons and cut down all enemies in your path using a revamped combat system and the ability to transform into a full Yokai to unleash devastating paranormal powers.

PlayStation Plus members can add both Nioh 2 on PS4 and Nioh 2 Remastered to their game library.

Lego Harry Potter Collection | PS4

The Lego Harry Potter Collection brings together Lego Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7 remastered! This compilation unites the creative prowess of Lego and the expansive world of Harry Potter, with an exciting journey full of spell-casting, potion-making, puzzle-solving, lessons, dueling and much more. Enjoy two player fun either local or online.

Heavenly Bodies | PS4, PS5

Discover the ever-changing nuances of weightless motion in this challenging physics game, featuring a collection of stellar scenarios inspired by the feats of space explorers and researchers throughout history. Wrangle control of your cosmonaut’s arms with the left and right thumbsticks to push, pull, and clamber through fully physically simulated scenarios aboard a scientific research station, alone or with a friend via local co-op.

