R-Type Final 3 Evolved Announced for PS5 - News

/ 206 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Granzella in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu has announced R-Type Final 3 Evolved for the PlayStation 5. It will launch in 2023.

R-Type Final 3 Evolved is based on R-Type Final 2. It features support for PlayStation VR2 for takeoff scenes, improved visuals, over 100 playable ships, seven new stages, mini-games, and metaverse spaces for online multiplayer lobbies.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles