Age of Mythology: Retold Announced for PC and PC Game Pass

Microsoft during the Age of Empires 25th Anniversary Celebration live stream today announced Age of Mythology: Retold for PC and PC Game Pass.

The game is a Definitive Edition of Age of Mythology. It will feature "beautiful graphics, updated gameplay and more."

"Gods will return. Heroes will rise. Legends will battle. Age of Mythology Retold is in production!" said Studio Head at World’s Edge Michael Mann.

"We know that the Age of Mythology community has been hopefully waiting for a Definitive Edition, and we’ll be delivering. We’re working hard to bring you the glory of the original game with updated graphics, features and more. Stay tuned for more news."

