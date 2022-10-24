Horizon Forbidden West Jumps Up the UK Charts, FIFA 23 Remains in First - Sales

by, posted 12 minutes ago

FIFA 23 has remained in first place in its second week the UK retail charts, according to GfK Chart-Track for the week ending October 15, 2022.

Horizon Forbidden West has raced up the charts from 28th place to third place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to second place, Splatoon 3 is down two spots to fourth place, Nintendo Switch Sports remained in fifth place, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus is up two spots to eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

FIFA 23 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Horizon Forbidden West Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Sports

Lego Harry Potter Collection PGA Tour 2K23 - NEW Pokémon Legends Arceus Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Animal Crossing: New Horizons

