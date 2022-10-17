Resident Evil Showcase Set for This Thursday, October 20 - News

Capcom announced it will host a Resident Evil Showcase this Thursday, October 20 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm UK. It will be streamed on Twitch.

The showcase will features information on Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and the remake of Resident Evil 4.

