PS5 Sales Top 2 Million in the UK - Sales

/ 103 Views

by, posted 13 minutes ago

The PlayStation 5 has now sold over two million units in the UK, according to GfK data reported by GamesIndsutry.

The PS5 is the fourth fastest-selling home console to reach the milestone, tying the PS3 with 98 weeks. The Wii was the fastest at 57 weeks, followed by the PlayStation 2 at 60 weeks and the PlayStation 4 in 75 weeks.

The Xbox One took 104 weeks to sell two million units, the Xbox 360 110 weeks, the original PlayStation 114 weeks, the Nintendo Switch 140 weeks, and the original Xbox 162 weeks.

"Given the stock problems surrounding PS5 it is fair to say it would have easily outpaced PS3 to 2m units," says GfK boss Dorian Bloch. "One thing that is clear, the significantly higher price of PS5 has not hindered sales, with consumers willing to pay the £105 premium that is shown on the average price of both consoles over this 2m unit period. PS5 has delivered the highest revenue for any console at two million units.

"Xbox One took 104 weeks to reach two million, exactly two years, and Xbox 360 took 110 weeks, which was 2.12 years. Although the Xbox 360 was slower to this mark than Xbox One, Xbox 360 overtook Xbox One after three years and remains Microsoft biggest install, with around nine million in the UK.

"The Switch took a relatively long time to reach two million units sold at 2.69 years. However, with the introduction of Switch Lite after 2.5 years and the subsequent massive boost the console received after the COVID-19 Lockdown, plus the fact that system-seller Zelda launches next year, means the Switch is set to add decent numbers to the install base."

Fastest-selling home consoles in the UK to reach two million units sold:

Pos Console Weeks to 2m Revenue Average Price Released 1 Wii 57 £358m £179 2006 2 PS2 60 £469m £234 2000 3 PS4 75 £700m £350 2013 4 PS5 98 £919m £455 2020 4 PS3 98 £638m £318 2007 6 Xbox One 104 £726m £359 2013 7 Xbox 360 110 £507m £253 2005 8 PS1 114 £358m £179 1995 9 Nintendo Switch 140 £559m £279 2017 10 Xbox 162 £280m £140 2002

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles