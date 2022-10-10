FIFA 23 Debuts in the Top 5 Spots on the Italian Charts - Sales

Five versions of FIFA 23 have debuted in the top five on the Italian charts for Week 39, 2022, which ended October 2, 2022.

The PlayStation 5 version debuted in first, the PlayStation 4 debuted in second, the Xbox Series X|S version debuted in third place, the Xbox One version debuted in fourth place, and the Nintendo Switch version debuted in fifth place.

There are three PlayStation 5 titles in the top 10, three Nintendo Switch titles, two PlayStation 5 titles, one Xbox Series X|S title, and one Xbox One title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 38, 2022:

FIFA 23 (PS5) FIFA 23 (PS4) FIFA 23 (XS) FIFA 23 (XO) FIFA 23 (NS) Saints Row (PS5) Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5) Splatoon 3 (NS)* Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Minecraft (NS)

*Retail sales only

