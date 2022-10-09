Steam Deck and Docking Station Tops the Steam Charts, FIFA 23 Takes 3rd - Sales

Steam Deck has remained in first place for another week on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 40, 2022, which ended October 9, 2022. The Steam Deck Docking Station in its first week available debuted in second place.

Two editions of FIFA 23 remained in the top 10 in its second week. One version was in third place and other in eighth place.

Need for Speed Heat dropped one spot to fourth place, while Marauders debuted in fifth place.

Cyberpunk 2077 dropped one spot to sixth place, while Grounded came in seventh place. Pre-orders for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II remained in ninth place. Slime Rancher 2 fell from seventh to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Steam Deck

Steam Deck Docking Station - NEW FIFA 23 Ned for Speed Heat Marauders - NEW Cyberpunk 2077 Grounded FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Pre-order Slime Rancher 2

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

