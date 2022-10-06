PlatinumGames CEO 'Extremely Sorry' Over Babylon's Fall Closure - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer PlatinumGames announced in September the action RPG, Babylon's Fall, service will end on February 27, 2023.

PlatinumGames CEO Atsushi Inaba in a new interview with VideoGamesChronicle apologized for any disappointment the upcoming closure of the servers for the game might have caused its fans.

"Firstly, the important thing that I want to note is that we’re not able to comment on certain areas of games developed with our partners," Inaba said. "And that’s one of the reasons we’re not fond of our current situation that only limits us to game development, to be honest with you… in terms of any concrete reasons or the process that led to this conclusion of the title, you’d have to go ahead and ask Square Enix about the details, unfortunately.

"The only thing we can comment on here in terms of the closure of the Babylon’s Fall service itself, is that this unfortunate conclusion might have been something that had triggered some disappointment, perhaps maybe even anger, to our dedicated fans and players.

"And any disappointment that we might have caused for our fan base is something we feel extremely sorry about, the fact that we led our dedicated fans to feel that way as a developer. Providing any sentiment other than enjoyment and fun in our creations to players is something that we’re not very happy about at all as a developer."

The failure of Babylon's Fall has not changed PlatinumGames at all with its plan to add more live service games in the future.

"There’s a lot that we learned from this experience, and it’s not changed our future plans or outlook moving forward regarding doing live service games at all. Live service games are definitely something we do want to do and put our effort in moving forward," he said.

"There are two pillars, so to speak, that we can look at internally for our development teams, that being the people within the same company. The first is just the sheer fun of the core game mechanics that you have in the live service game and secondly, performing the live service itself.

"I think these two pillars are values that need to be strongly connected internally, and need to be viewed, treasured, and valued by the same people, on the same team, at the very same company.

"Otherwise, if one of these is valued over the other or if they’re not connected, things usually don’t turn out the way we would have wanted them to. We want to focus on keeping that connection and that balance between those two pillars moving forward."

