NBA 2K23 and FIFA 23 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in September
Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for September 2022.
NBA 2K23 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while FIFA 23 topped the European charts. FIFA 23 came in second place on the US and Canada charts, while it was NBA 2K23 on the European charts.
NBA 2K23 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while for the European charts it was FIFA 23. FIFA 23 came in second place on the US and Canada charts, while it was NBA 2K23 on the European charts.
Beat Saber topped the US PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Job Simulator and SUPERHOT VR came in second and third places, respectively.
Fortnite topped the free-to-play charts in the US and Canada, while for the European charts it was Rumbleverse.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|NBA 2K23
|FIFA 23
|2
|FIFA 23
|NBA 2K23
|3
|The Last of Us Part I
|The Last of Us Part I
|4
|Madden NFL 23
|Cyberpunk 2077
|5
|Cyberpunk 2077
|Grand Theft Auto V
|6
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Disney Dreamlight Valley
|7
|Disney Dreamlight Valley
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|8
|Saints Row 5
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|9
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|F1 22
|10
|JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
|Saints Row 5
|11
|Cult of the Lamb
|Construction Simulator
|12
|Gran Turismo 7
|F1 Manager 2022
|13
|VALKYRIE ELYSIUM
|Cult of the Lamb
|14
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|Riders Republic
|15
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Steelrising
|16
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection
|Among Us
|17
|Steelrising
|Gran Turismo 7
|18
|ELDEN RING
|FAR CRY 6
|19
|Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed
|Stray
|20
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Resident Evil 3
*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included
PS4 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|NBA 2K23
|FIFA 23
|2
|FIFA 23
|NBA 2K23
|3
|Madden NFL 23
|Grand Theft Auto V
|4
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Minecraft
|5
|Minecraft
|The Forest
|6
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|7
|Cyberpunk 2077
|Dead Island: Definitive Edition
|8
|Dead Island: Definitive Edition
|EA Sports UFC 4
|9
|EA Sports UFC 4
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|10
|The Forest
|F1 22
|11
|The Last of Us Part II
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|12
|Dragon Ball FighterZ
|Cyberpunk 2077
|13
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|14
|Saints Row 5
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
|15
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|The Last of Us Part II
|16
|God of War
|Riders Republic
|17
|Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|18
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|19
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|Tekken 7
|20
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|A Way Out
*Naming of products may differ between regions
PS VR Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|2
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|3
|SUPERHOT VR
|SUPERHOT VR
|4
|Astro Bot Rescue Mission
|Sniper Elite VR
|5
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|Swordsman VR
|6
|Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|7
|NFL ProERA ’22
|Astro Bot Rescue Mission
|8
|Swordsman VR
|Marvel’s Iron Man VR
|9
|Sniper Elite VR
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|10
|Transformers Beyond Reality
|Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)
|US/Canada
|U
|1
|Fortnite
|Rumbleverse
|2
|Fall Guys
|Fortnite
|3
|MultiVersus
|Fall Guys
|4
|Rumbleverse
|eFootball 2023
|5
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|MultiVersus
|6
|Apex Legends
|Rocket League
|7
|PSO2 NEW GENESIS
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|8
|Rocket League
|Apex Legends
|9
|Destiny 2
|Genshin Impact
|10
|eFootball 2023
|Century: Age of Ashes
