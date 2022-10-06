NBA 2K23 and FIFA 23 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in September - Sales

/ 365 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for September 2022.

NBA 2K23 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while FIFA 23 topped the European charts. FIFA 23 came in second place on the US and Canada charts, while it was NBA 2K23 on the European charts.

NBA 2K23 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while for the European charts it was FIFA 23. FIFA 23 came in second place on the US and Canada charts, while it was NBA 2K23 on the European charts.

Beat Saber topped the US PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Job Simulator and SUPERHOT VR came in second and third places, respectively.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play charts in the US and Canada, while for the European charts it was Rumbleverse.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU 1 NBA 2K23 FIFA 23 2 FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 3 The Last of Us Part I The Last of Us Part I 4 Madden NFL 23 Cyberpunk 2077 5 Cyberpunk 2077 Grand Theft Auto V 6 Grand Theft Auto V Disney Dreamlight Valley 7 Disney Dreamlight Valley Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 8 Saints Row 5 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 9 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege F1 22 10 JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R Saints Row 5 11 Cult of the Lamb Construction Simulator 12 Gran Turismo 7 F1 Manager 2022 13 VALKYRIE ELYSIUM Cult of the Lamb 14 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Riders Republic 15 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Steelrising 16 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection Among Us 17 Steelrising Gran Turismo 7 18 ELDEN RING FAR CRY 6 19 Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed Stray 20 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Resident Evil 3

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU 1 NBA 2K23 FIFA 23 2 FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 3 Madden NFL 23 Grand Theft Auto V 4 Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft 5 Minecraft The Forest 6 Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 7 Cyberpunk 2077 Dead Island: Definitive Edition 8 Dead Island: Definitive Edition EA Sports UFC 4 9 EA Sports UFC 4 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 10 The Forest F1 22 11 The Last of Us Part II Assassin’s Creed Origins 12 Dragon Ball FighterZ Cyberpunk 2077 13 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Assassin’s Creed Odyssey 14 Saints Row 5 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint 15 Batman: Arkham Knight The Last of Us Part II 16 God of War Riders Republic 17 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 18 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge ARK: Survival Evolved 19 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Tekken 7 20 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt A Way Out

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR Games

US/Canada EU 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator 3 SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR 4 Astro Bot Rescue Mission Sniper Elite VR 5 Creed: Rise to Glory Swordsman VR 6 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Creed: Rise to Glory 7 NFL ProERA ’22 Astro Bot Rescue Mission 8 Swordsman VR Marvel’s Iron Man VR 9 Sniper Elite VR The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 10 Transformers Beyond Reality Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada U 1 Fortnite Rumbleverse 2 Fall Guys Fortnite 3 MultiVersus Fall Guys 4 Rumbleverse eFootball 2023 5 Call of Duty: Warzone MultiVersus 6 Apex Legends Rocket League 7 PSO2 NEW GENESIS Call of Duty: Warzone 8 Rocket League Apex Legends 9 Destiny 2 Genshin Impact 10 eFootball 2023 Century: Age of Ashes

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles