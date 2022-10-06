Blizzard Apologizes for Overwatch 2 Issues - News

Blizzard Entertainment president Mike Ybarra earlier this week explained a reason for players having issues connecting to the Overwatch 2 servers is due to a mass DDoS attack.

A new post by Blizzard has the team apologizing to players and said the "launch has not met your, or our, expectations."

"First, we want to apologize to our players," reads the post from the Overwatch team. "We expected the launch of Overwatch 2 to go smoothly. We hold ourselves to a higher standard and we are working hard to resolve the issues you are experiencing."

The said it is also removing phone number requirements for most existing Overwatch players. Any players with a connected Battle.net account, which includes everyone who have played since June 98, 2021, will no longer need to provide a phone number to play. The change is expected to go live tomorrow, October 7.

"We remain committed to combating disruptive behavior in Overwatch 2—accounts that were not connected to Battle.net as well as new accounts will still have to meet SMS Protect requirements, which helps to ensure we’re protecting our community against cheating," the team added. "If a player is caught engaging in disruptive behavior, their account may be banned whether they have a new account or not."

The team is also working to address queue issues, server crashes, and stability. Blizzard is continuing to add more nodes to the game to improve the player database.

"Players may have been seeing their queue numbers jumping around, going from a small number to a larger number," said the team. "This is due to there being two queues for players—one through Battle.net, then one through the game itself. This process is usually invisible to players, but was being seen in real time. We have made changes to simplify the queuing process, so players should now only be experiencing the one queue before entering the game."

Blizzard is working on issues with account mergers and have told players they "have not lost any items or progress, though some players are logging in and seeing some/all elements missing from their collection." Anyone who has had heroes and items that should be unlocked appearing as locked suggests people to relog into the game as it solves the issue in most cases.

