PS5 vs PS4 Sales Comparison in the US - March 2026 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 3,933 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned US sales of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.
PS5 Vs. PS4 US:
Gap change in latest month: 71,156 - PS5
Gap change over last 12 months: 1,037,165 - PS4
Total Lead: 472,478 - PS5
PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 29,437,851
PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 28,965,373
March 2026 is the 65th month the PlayStation 5 has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 5 when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 4 by 71,156 units.
In the last 12 months, the PS4 has outsold the PS5 by 1.04 million units. The PS5 is currently ahead of the PS4 by 0.47 million units.
The PS5 has sold 29.44 million units in 65 months, while the PS4 sold 28.97 million units. Month 65 for the PS5 is March 2026 and for the PS4 is March 2019.
The PS4 crossed 30 million in month 71, 32 million in month 74, and 34 million in month 86. The PS4 sold 34.93 million units lifetime in the US. The PS5 is 5.49 million units behind lifetime PS4 sales in the US.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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Curious how badly this is going to swing in favor of PS4 with the recent price increase
If the price increase was early on in the gen then sure. Now though? There's not going to be much difference in the end. PS4 ended up with 34.93M in the US total. With a stacked fall line up including GTA, possible Black Friday discounts like always and PS5 will likely last a lot longer then PS4 on shelves when next gen hits, the difference will be minuscule at best for either side.
Also less competition from Xbox. Series hardware sales are so small now even in the US and who knows how Helix will do? Helix is still probably at least a year and a half out and will very likely be a premium device at $1000 or more.