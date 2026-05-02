Melty Blood: Twi-Lumina Announced for Switch 2, Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 1,446 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Aniplex and developer French-Bread have announced fighting game Melty Blood: Twi-Lumina for the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in early 2027.

"Melty Blood: Type Lumina is back and better than ever! Refined battle mechanics! New characters join the fray! A tale of conflict stirs once again within a dream," reads the description to the teaser trailer.

View the teaser trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles