Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection Announced for PS5 and Switch - News

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Limited Run Games has announced Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. It will launch on May 15.

Read details on the collection below:

Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection is a compendium of six classic Rugrats titles featuring the iconic babies from the ’90s.

When Rugrats: Search for Reptar first launched on the original PlayStation console in 1998, it marked the beginning of an exciting journey for Tommy Pickles and his pint-sized gang of friends and foes. Spanning six fun and memorable titles, the series took the team banding together to seek out lost jigsaw pieces, embarking upon an exciting mission to rescue Dil, Tommy’s cheeky sibling, and adventures through exciting historical locations, plus hijinks at a movie studio and fun capers through an exhilarating theme park in Paris.

Included Titles

Rugrats: Search for Reptar – Originally launched in 1998 for the PlayStation console, this is the Rugrats’ first adventure, taking them through a jigsaw puzzle mystery.

The Rugrats Movie – Based on the movie of the same name, this catalog of capers was originally available on Game Boy and Game Boy Color and finds the Rugrats on a mission to seek out the missing Dil Pickles.

Rugrats: Time Travelers – A punchy platformer launched in 1999 for the Game Boy Color, where adventures begin in a toy store with a mysterious yet irresistible time machine.

Rugrats: Studio Tour – A 1990 action-adventure title that initially landed on PlayStation and saw the crew exploring a variety of film sets in a movie studio packed with danger and intrigue.

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie – This title, another fun movie spin-off, was first available on the Game Boy Color, PlayStation, and Nintendo 64, and brings the team to an exciting theme park in Paris where adventures beckon.

Rugrats: Castle Capers – Released only for the Game Boy Advance in 2001, the Rugrats have to retrieve their stolen toys from Angelica, who is holding them hostage in a fortress-like playground set.

Each of these classic titles features brand-new, quality-of-life updates designed to elevate the experience for retro fans. Players can relive the nostalgia with customizable screen filters to recapture that warm, retro CRT TV feel, a ‘save anywhere’ feature to ensure progress is never lost, a rewind feature to offer players a second chance at those especially tricky moments, and an included music player to let fans enjoy the zappy soundtrack even when you’re not playing. This compendium of fun-packed retro gems is not only available digitally, but there are two gorgeous physical editions to delight the hearts of 90s retro fans!

Physical Editions

Standard Edition (PlayStation 5, Switch)

A physical copy of the game

Beautiful box art

Printed booklet inside the case

Deluxe Edition (PlayStation 5, Switch)

Everything included with the standard edition

PlayStation 1-inspired game case

Soundtrack

Reptar puzzle piece keychain

Stickers

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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