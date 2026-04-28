PlayStation Reportedly Adds 30 Day DRM Check to All Newly Purchased Digital PS5 and PS4 Games - News

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Sony Interactive Entertainment has reportedly added a DRM check that requires a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 to be connected to the internet within 30 days for newly purchased digital PS5 and PS4 games.

If the console remains offline longer than 30 days the games will no longer be playable until it is reconnected to the internet. This applies to any game purchased after March's system update.

"Thank you for your interest on the 30-Day Timer that is being applied to all new purchases," said PlayStation Support in a response to a user asking about the DRM.

"Affected Content: Games purchased digitally after the March 2026 update. Offline Functionality: If the console does not connect to the internet within 30 days, the license expires and the game may refuse to launch until a connection is restored. Primary Console Restriction: Setting a console as "Primary" does not bypass this 30-day requirement.

"The 30-day is a Valid Period and is not a sign of an account restriction or anything like that."

The 30 day timer can only be seen on PS4, despite it affecting PS5 and PS4 games. Users who check the information on a purchase game on PS4 will see a Valid Period (Start), Valid Period (End), and Remaining Time information for a game that was purchased after the March system update. However, some testing suggests this only affects games purchased in mid-April or later.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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