Xbox Declines in March 2026 Quarter, Hardware Revenue Falls 33% - Sales

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Microsoft has released its earnings report for the third quarter of the 2026 fiscal year, which ended up March 31, 2026.

Xbox gaming revenue decreased 6.6 percent from $5.72 billion in the same quarter a year ago to $5.34 billion this year.

Xbox content & services revenue decreased five percent compared to the same quarter a year ago. This is inline with the forecast, which expected a decline in the mid single digits percent (-4% to -6%). Microsoft stated the prior year "benefited from strong first-party content performance."

Xbox hardware revenue dropped 33 percent year-on-year due to a lower number of consoles sold. This is inline with the forecast, which was for a decline. Microsoft did increase the price of Xbox consoles in most regions on May 1, 2025 and a second time in the US on October 3, 2025.

Overall for the quarter, Microsoft reported for the quarter revenue was up 18 percent year-over-year to $82.9 billion, operating income increased 20 percent to $38.4 billion, and net income on a GAAP basis was up 23 percent to $31.8 billion.

"When it comes to our consumer business, we're doing the foundational work required to win back fans and strengthen engagement across Windows, Xbox, Bing, and Edge," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. "In the near term we are focused on fundamentals, prioritizing quality and serving our core users better.

"You see this in the work underway across our consumer products...And you also see this in Xbox, where the team is recommitting to our core fans and players and shaping the future of play. Last week's Game Pass changes are one example of how we are staying responsive to customer feedback.

He added, "We set new records for monthly Xbox active users in the quarter, as well as game streaming hours."

Microsoft's forecast for the quarter ending June 30, 2026 expects Xbox content & services to decline in the low teens percent (-11% to -13%) against a prior year that benefitted from strong content performance, as well as the recent price changes in Xbox Game Pass. Xbox hardware is expected to decline.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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