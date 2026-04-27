Square Enix Releases Final Fantasy X 25th Anniversary Website - News

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Square Enix has released a website to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy X, which will happen on July 19.

A variety of merchandise to commemorate the anniversary was also announced. This includes plush toys of Tidus, Yuna, and more, a new vinyl set, and an art book.

Final Fantasy X released for the PlayStation 2 on July 19, 2001. The game was later remastered and is available now on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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