Bandai Namco Acquires Majority Stake in Limbic Entertainment - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe announced it has acquired a majority stake in the German developer Limbic Entertainment.

Limbic Entertainment will be able to take advantage of Bandai Namco's back office, and publishing and distribution expertise.

"This investment is much more than a strategic move for Bandai Namco," said Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe CEO Arnaud Muller. "With Stephan, Alex, and their teams, we share the same values and passion for games. For the past three years, we have worked together on the creation of new IPs. The first game Park Beyond will be released in 2023 but there is much more to come. This investment is just the continuity of our existing relationship, and we will help Limbic become the new reference in strategy and simulation games."

Limbic Entertainment co-founder and CEO Stephan Winter added, "With Bandai Namco we are very lucky to have a partner who shares our goals, values and commitment to develop amazing titles. Working together up to this point has already shown the trust and mutual respect that characterizes our relationship. Solidifying this bond gives us the opportunity to up our game—to plan even more ambitiously and bring Limbic Entertainment to the next level."

Limbic Entertainment was founded in 2002 by Stephan Winter and Alexander Frey, and has developed over 20 titles. The studio in August 2021 announced Park Beyond in partnership with Bandai Namco.

