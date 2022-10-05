Rumor: FTC Could Rule on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Acquisition by Late November - News

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the US might release its ruling on Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard by late November, according to sources familiar with the matter who spoke with Dealreporter and reported by Seeking Alpha.

The report claims the FTC is still working at the staff level, however, it is expected to progress through the Bureau of Competition and the commissioners over the next several weeks.

The sources claim staff at the FTC have expressed concerns over the proposed acquisition and they have been in talks with competitors, including Sony and Google.

Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard was announced in January of this year and needs approval from several regulators around the world.

UK regulators, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), this week set a deadline of March 1, 2023 to publish its final report and decision on Microsoft's proposed Activision Blizzard acquisition. This is part of its more in-depth Phase 2 investigation.

The CMA has previously expressed concerns as the acquisition would give Microsoft control over some of the most popular games in the industry like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.

Microsoft filed the Activision Blizzard deal with the European Commission last week. A provisional deadline of November 8 was set by the regulators to either approve the deal or to choose a more in-depth investigation. The goal of the investigation by regulators is to decide if the acquisition will reduce competition in the video game market.

Saudi Arabia's competition authority in August became the first place to approve Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

