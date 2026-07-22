Console Archives The Conveni Launches July 23 for Switch 2 and PS5 - News

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Hamster announced Console Archives The Conveni will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5 on July 16 for $11.99 / 1,200 yen.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Aim to be top of The Conveni in town!!

The Conveni was released by HUMAN in 1997 for a 32-bit home console.

This simulation game lets you experience the management of a convenience store, from assessing the actions of rival stores, local needs, and product demands, to managing the entire business and conducting sales activities such as in-store sales.

Let’s take a good look at your “convenience store business sense”!!

Enjoy the experience of running your usual convenience store from a management perspective.

The Console Archives series is designed to bring classic games originally released on home consoles to modern gaming platforms.

In Console Archives series, features such as customizable button layouts, rapid-fire settings, multiple save points, and for some titles, a rewind function have been added, to support players in completing these classics.

Additional options include screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs back in the day, allowing players to customize the visual experience to their preference.

Whether it’s a title you played long ago or one you’re experiencing for the first time, we hope you’ll find a favorite and enjoy the game your way.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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