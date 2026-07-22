Two Point Hospital: Full Health Collection Launches September 16 for Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series - News

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Publisher Sega and developer Two Point Studios announced Two Point Hospital: Full Health Collection will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on September 16.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Transform an empty Two Point County hospital into the most beautiful—or functional—healthcare operation around! Cure strange illnesses, manage troublesome staff and build medical institutions so exciting that patients can’t wait to be rolled back in.

The First Entry in the Two Point Series

Two Point Hospital is the game that spawned the mayhem-filled Two Point Museum. As is the ordinary for Two Point titles, the residents of Two Point County are anything but normal. Treat their unusual ailments while expanding the operations of your very own hospital.

Loads of Content

Create the hospital of your dreams as you treat patients, design your facilities, and manage your staff!

A Complete Package Offering All the Downloadable Content

Two Point Hospital: Full Health Collection offers the base game and all of its downloadable content. Discover items from across the county, encounter patients with bizarre symptoms, and manage your own hospitals as they grow and flourish. Take your medical expertise to a variety of regions—immerse yourself in the supernatural, the arts and the occasional bit of time travel.

Full List of Content

Two Point Hospital

Culture Shock

Fancy Dress Pack

A Stitch in Time

Close Encounters

Retro Item Pack

Off The Grid

Speedy Recovery

Two Point Hospital Bonus Campus Items

Bonus Campus Items Two Point Hospital: SEGA 60th Items

Two Point Hospital: Free Zombie Costume

Two Point Hospital: Hospital Pass (Golden Toilet)

Two Point Hospital: Jingle Jam (from Humble Bundle)

Two Point Hospital: Convention-al Rug (from Twitch, both Venus and Violet variants)

How to Play

Build up a Hospital from Nothing Your hospital starts completely empty.

Thankfully, there’s a wide range of items and facilities at your disposal—just what the doctor ordered. Setting up your Reception, Wards, and Pharmacies is key to running your hospital… And don’t forget the Toilets!

Take advantage of your available resources and soon your hospital will be thriving. Research new treatments, develop equipment, and satisfy your patients and staff to keep your business smooth sailing.

Hire Staff

Each part of the hospital needs Doctors, Nurses, Assistants and Janitors. Once you hire employees, be sure to maintain their Happiness by setting up Staff Rooms and fulfilling their Needs. If their morale falls too low, they might just quit. Or you could always just fire them yourself.

Take Care of Quirky Patients

Don’t expect Two Point County to be populated with your usual types of patients. In this world, you’ll experience all kinds of wacky illnesses. Don’t be surprised if a patient walks in with a case of Lightheadedness—a phenomenon that turns their head into a light bulb. Simply unscrew them and send them on their merry way.

Preparation is crucial. Diagnose illnesses, build the right rooms to handle them and hire qualified staff. Once in a while, there might be a pandemic afoot. As hospital administrator, you’ll have to be ready for ANY situation.

Earn Stars for Your Hospital

The Two Point Health Ministry awards stars to hospitals that fulfil each region’s needs. Each star earns you rewards, facility upgrades and new hospitals to build.

Manage Hospitals Under Challenging Conditions

Once a hospital is on track for success, you’ll unlock a new hospitals and regions. Each region comes with its own illnesses and a whole host of interesting symptoms. Do your best to take care of your patients and business as your organization expands!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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