Rumor: Sony Met With EU Regulators to Discuss Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Acquisition - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 2,164 Views
Sony reportedly met with European antitrust regulators to discuss Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, according to sources familiar with the matter who spoke with Dealreporter and was reported by Seeking Alpha.
The sources claim PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan met with the European Commission on September 8 to voice his concerns over the deal.
Ryan previously stated Microsoft promised to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for a further three years beyond the current agreement between Sony and Activision Blizzard. The promise for a further three years according to Ryan is "inadequate on many levels."
The report also stated Google also has its worried over the acquisition and voiced its concerns with the regulators.
Microsoft today filed the Activision Blizzard deal with the European Commission. A provisional deadline of November 8 was set by the regulators to either approve the deal or to choose a more in-depth investigation.
The goal of the investigation by regulators is to decide if the acquisition will reduce competition in the video game market.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK following its initial investigation announced its plans to "explore this deal in an in-depth Phase 2 investigation to reach a decision that works in the interests of UK gamers and businesses."
Saudi Arabia's competition authority last month became the first place to approve Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Wow...Jim Ryan is really pissing the bed over this. It's so embarrassing. Dude, make your own CoD Killer if you're so hung up on CoD. You are the market leader by revenue. Sega didn't cry because they didn't have Mario. They made Sonic. You have the man power and talent to make a rival to CoD, buckle down and make it happen instead of crying every change you get.
I mean they did have their own shooters, they just kind of wilted away. Those devs are making Horizon games now, which are big, but they aren't making your own COD. I mean Nintendo made their own shooter that is popular, and frankly if Nintendo can make a Shooter people like, you can make your own.
Nintendo is a genre king maker and first party driver. Sony is not a genre king maker and third party driver. Nintendo or create a genre or take a genre and apply their vision with arcade roots. Sony is more focused in cultivating third party and have more PC aspects on their games.
Google now have all the evidence in the world to show that consolidation hurts the industry.
No, the problem is the government doesn't step in on their monopoly because they work together.
Video games are not important compared to what Google is doing.
You mean Google now has all the evidence in the world to show that they don’t know jack crap about the industry xD
Insecure much?
Don't know why xbox fans aren't supporting him. If that deal goes through, it just means less exclusives for the console and more multiplats taking their place.