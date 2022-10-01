Rumor: Sony Met With EU Regulators to Discuss Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Acquisition - News

Sony reportedly met with European antitrust regulators to discuss Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, according to sources familiar with the matter who spoke with Dealreporter and was reported by Seeking Alpha.

The sources claim PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan met with the European Commission on September 8 to voice his concerns over the deal.

Ryan previously stated Microsoft promised to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for a further three years beyond the current agreement between Sony and Activision Blizzard. The promise for a further three years according to Ryan is "inadequate on many levels."

The report also stated Google also has its worried over the acquisition and voiced its concerns with the regulators.

Microsoft today filed the Activision Blizzard deal with the European Commission. A provisional deadline of November 8 was set by the regulators to either approve the deal or to choose a more in-depth investigation.

The goal of the investigation by regulators is to decide if the acquisition will reduce competition in the video game market.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK following its initial investigation announced its plans to "explore this deal in an in-depth Phase 2 investigation to reach a decision that works in the interests of UK gamers and businesses."

Saudi Arabia's competition authority last month became the first place to approve Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

