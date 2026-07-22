NBA 2K27 Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher 2K and developer Visual Concepts have announced NBA 2K27 for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S , and PC via Steam. It will launch on September 4.

The Deluxe and Ultra editions will include Early Access starting on August 28.

View the cover athletes trailer below:

View the Standard Edition trailer below:

View the Deluxe Edition trailer below:

View the Ultra Edition trailer below:

Read details on the different editions below:

Standard Edition

Price: $69.99

$69.99 Platforms: Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC

Deluxe Edition

Price: $99.99

$99.99 Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC

PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC Content: 100,000 VC; MyCAREER content (25x six Types of Skill Boosts, 25x three Types of Gatorade Boosts, Victor Wembanyama Jersey, Caitlin Clark Jersey, and a 2HR 2XP Coin (MyCAREER)); and MyTEAM content (Full ’27: Series 1 Team Selection, Triple Threat Park Free Agent Pack, 5x ’27: Series 1 Packs, and a 2HR 2XP Coin (MyTEAM)). Includes Early Access starting on August 28, 2026, up to one week before worldwide release.

Ultra Edition

Price: $149.99

$149.99 Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC

PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC Content: Includes everything in the Deluxe Edition plus an additional 35,000 VC, a Season 1 Pro Pass, and the Summer Season Pass Pro Pass Bundle (Seasons 7 to 9 Pro Pass, releasing in summer 2027); the Roses Oversize Hoodie in MyCAREER; Premium SKU MyTEAM Player Cards, which includes a guaranteed 98 OVR card (December 2026) and a guaranteed Invincible card (May 2027). NBA 2K26 players who pre-order NBA 2K27 Ultra Edition on the same platform will receive a 10 percent discount. Includes Early Access beginning August 28, 2026.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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