Rumor: Sledgehammer Games is Developing Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2

There is a new rumor that Sledgehammer Games is developing a sequel to 2014's Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. This is according to leaker Ralph Valve, who previously leaked information on the Call of Duty series that turned out to be accurate.

The return to Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare follows the poor reception of last year's Call of Duty: Vanguard, which was set during World War II.

"Sledgehammer Games aims to strip away from World War shooters, and instead return to the battlegrounds of the future, ushering back in an era of Advanced Warfare on the now unified IW 9.0 engine," reads the report.

The report added, "Sledgehammer brought to the table the topic of Advanced Warfare, a departure from the contemporary success of boots-on-the-ground combat, back to a more fast-paced Sci-Fi shooter focused back on Advanced Warfare’s frenzied sense of movement. Given the reception Infinite Warfare received back in 2016, it might make some franchise fans skeptical."

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC on November 4, 2014.

