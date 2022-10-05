Omega Force Releases 7 Minute Gameplay Trailer of Wild Hearts - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo studio Omega Force have released a seven minute gameplay trailer for the hunting action game, Wild Hearts.

Published under the EA Originals label and developed by Omega Force, the team behind the popular Warriors series, Wild Hearts whisks players away on an epic adventure set in fantasy feudal Japan. There, they’ll battle against giant nature-infused beasts called Kemono with the help of Karakuri, sophisticated mechanisms crafted from a lost, ancient technology.

Wild Hearts takes place in Azuma, a fantasy landscape inspired by feudal Japan, that is now rampaged by the once peaceful Kemono—altering their environment at the cost of citizens’ lives. The Kemono range from plant-infused squirrels to the massive Kingtusk wild boar. After a dreadful fight with the winter wolf Deathstalker, players become bearers of a life-sustaining technology and are compelled to restore balance across the region.

In Wild Hearts, players journey through Azuma as a lone wolf or pack-hunt with up to two friends thanks to the game’s co-op and cross-play features across all platforms. Players can expand their battle plans and go on special missions while pack hunting, join other hunters in the world or take on Kemono on their own. The game will feature voice overs in English, Japanese, French, Italian, German and Spanish.

Wild Hearts will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Origin on February 17, 2023 for $69.99.

