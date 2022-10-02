Rumor: Horizon Zero Dawn Remaster in Development for PS5, Multiplayer Horizon Game in the Works - News

/ 348 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

There is a rumor Sony Interactive Entertainment plans to release a remaster of Horizon Zero Dawn for the PlayStation 5, according to MP1ST and corroborated by VideoGamesChronicle who spoke with its own sources.

The remaster of Horizon Zero Dawn is said to have improved visuals that bring it up to its sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, which released for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 earlier this year.

The sources also claim the remaster will have new accessibility features, graphics modes, and quality of life improvements to its gameplay.

The report from MP1ST also claims Sony Interactive Entertainment is developing an online multiplayer game set in the Horizon universe for PlayStation 5 and PC. One source says it might have a co-op mode with customization said to be around different tribes seen in the series.

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Guerrilla Games released Horizon Zero Dawn for the PlayStation 4 in February 2017 and for PC in August 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles