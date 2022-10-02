By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Rumor: Horizon Zero Dawn Remaster in Development for PS5, Multiplayer Horizon Game in the Works

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 348 Views

There is a rumor Sony Interactive Entertainment plans to release a remaster of Horizon Zero Dawn for the PlayStation 5, according to MP1ST and corroborated by VideoGamesChronicle who spoke with its own sources.

The remaster of Horizon Zero Dawn is said to have improved visuals that bring it up to its sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, which released for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 earlier this year.

The sources also claim the remaster will have new accessibility features, graphics modes, and quality of life improvements to its gameplay.

The report from MP1ST also claims Sony Interactive Entertainment is developing an online multiplayer game set in the Horizon universe for PlayStation 5 and PC. One source says it might have a co-op mode with customization said to be around different tribes seen in the series.

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Guerrilla Games released Horizon Zero Dawn for the PlayStation 4 in February 2017 and for PC in August 2020.

Leynos (1 hour ago)

Jim Ryan you still suck. You could remake Wild Arms. Omega Boost. Ape Escape. No. Remake a 5-year-old game. Fly around the world to whine about Microsoft buying Activision.

  • +1
twintail Leynos (1 hour ago)

How do you know this upgrade isn't just because it's connected to the MP game? We're lacking a lot of details right now.

  • 0
gtotheunit91 (1 hour ago)

FFS xD

  • +1
trunkswd gtotheunit91 (1 hour ago)

If it is a free upgrade or is like $10 for those that already own the game that wouldn't be so bad.

  • +2
gtotheunit91 trunkswd (1 hour ago)

That’s definitely what I’m hoping for!

  • +2
KratosLives (1 hour ago)

The remake would sell 100 000 tops.

  • 0
twintail (1 hour ago)

Why didn't we lead with the online MP game first!?!? haha

excited to see the MP side of things. But I'm wonder if the supposed remaster is just something the MP team is also working on on the side.

  • 0
trunkswd twintail (1 hour ago)

That is a good point. I changed the title to mention the multiplayer game.

  • +1