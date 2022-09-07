Jim Ryan: Xbox's Call of Duty 'Proposal Was Inadequate on Many Levels' - News

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan in a statement to GamesIndustry said Microsoft promised to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for a further three years beyond the current agreement between Sony and Activision Blizzard.

The promise for a further three years according to Ryan is "inadequate on many levels."

"I hadn’t intended to comment on what I understood to be a private business discussion, but I feel the need to set the record straight because Phil Spencer brought this into the public forum," Ryan said.

"Microsoft has only offered for Call of Duty to remain on PlayStation for three years after the current agreement between Activision and Sony ends. After almost 20 years of Call of Duty on PlayStation, their proposal was inadequate on many levels and failed to take account of the impact on our gamers. We want to guarantee PlayStation gamers continue to have the highest quality Call of Duty experience, and Microsoft’s proposal undermines this principle."

The statement from Ryan follows Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer stating Microsoft sent a "signed agreement to Sony to guarantee Call of Duty on PlayStation, with feature and content parity, for at least several more years beyond the current Sony contract, an offer that goes well beyond typical gaming industry agreements."

It is believed Sony's marketing deal for Call of Duty might end in 2024 and with a three year promise from Microsoft would mean the potential final Call of Duty game to release on PlayStation consoles could be in 2027. This is Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard is approved by regulators.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

