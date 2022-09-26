Xuan-Yuan Sword VII Headed to Switch in 2023 - News

/ 284 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher eastasiasoft announced it will release developer DOMO Studio's action RPG, Xuan-Yuan Sword VII, for the Nintendo Switch in 2023.

The game first released for PC via Steam worldwide and PlayStation 4 in Asia in October 2020. It also released for the PS4 in Japan in December 2020, and for the PS4 and Xbox One worldwide in September 2021.

Read details on the game below:

Xuan-Yuan Sword VII is an action RPG with frenetic real-time combat, visceral 3D presentation and a rich cinematic narrative. It is a celebration of ancient China’s landscape, civilization and culture, infused with the mystique of its own legends in stark contrast to anachronistic technological designs. It is a world that is both familiar and mysterious, one of both science and spirituality, one that is waiting to be explored.

Take the role of the calm and reliable swordsman Taishi Zhao as he fights to protect his family and uncover the truth of a blight threatens all of China. With a story deeply rooted in ancient Chinese history and mythology, Xuan-Yuan Sword VII reimagines both as one fantastical and chaotic realm under the governance of a new Xin Dynasty.

Near the end of Western Han rule, the powerful prime minister of China superseded his Emperor, promising an era of peace and prosperity. But ten years later, that promise has never been fulfilled. Instead, a decade of war and famine has left China in ruin, and its salvation seems to lie in the hands of a Mohist swordsman who gains control of a fabled artifact called the Elysium Scroll. Can the science-seeking Mohists revive their former glory, or will they fade into the pages of forgotten history?

Key Features:

Journey across ancient China as a cinematic adventure unfolds.

adventure unfolds. Slash, block, dodge and riposte in combo-based real-time combat!

Control the Elysium Scroll to slow down time, absorb monsters or alter the environment.

Upgrade armor and weapons, develop passive skills and learn new techniques.

Explore a standalone story requiring no prior knowledge of Xuan-Yuan.

Xuan-Yuan. Immerse yourself in the most advanced 3D visuals in series history!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles